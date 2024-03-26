Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.