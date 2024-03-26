Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.