iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,203,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.53. 1,107,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.56 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.