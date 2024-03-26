Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 1,768,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

