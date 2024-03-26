Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $103.43. 493,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.