Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

