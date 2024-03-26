Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,360 JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,376,000.

Shares of BATS BBHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,442 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

