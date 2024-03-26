Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $538,000 Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,604. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

