Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,868. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

