1,615 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. 4,896,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,908. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

