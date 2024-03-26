iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

