Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.55. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $519.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

