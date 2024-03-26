Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 1,007,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

