iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,915. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

