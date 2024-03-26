Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,150,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3857 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

