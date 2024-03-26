Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $521.18. 5,879,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The company has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.