Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BWX stock remained flat at $22.26 during trading on Tuesday. 748,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,280. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

