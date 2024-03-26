Worldcoin Price Reaches $8.65 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $8.65 or 0.00012414 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $422.83 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,635,075 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 158,505,754.20701122 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 9.30357823 USD and is up 8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $396,380,036.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

