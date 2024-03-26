Internet Computer Price Tops $19.47 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 72% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $19.47 or 0.00027943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and approximately $678.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00079744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,305,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,283,956 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

