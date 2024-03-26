Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $131.09 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00010089 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $131.09 million and $2,955.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.5101217 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,713.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

