iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,314 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

