Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. 488,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

