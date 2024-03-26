Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. 1,010,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,694. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

