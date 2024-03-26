Pax Dollar Price Down 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $155.42 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002937 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 76% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 155,433,357 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

