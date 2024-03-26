Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of F traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,197,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,562,879. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

