Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,515,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 2,317,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

