Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.32% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26.

About Gotham 1000 Value ETF

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

