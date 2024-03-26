Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.32% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Gotham 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26.
About Gotham 1000 Value ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gotham 1000 Value ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.