Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,329. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.