Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.21. 42,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,854. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $84.30 and a 52 week high of $109.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

