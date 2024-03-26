Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $34.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,661.08. 274,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,510. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,574.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,306.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

