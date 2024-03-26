Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 3.3%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 79,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 460,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

