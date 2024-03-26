Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $526,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 in the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $20.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,876.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $908.97 and its 200-day moving average is $621.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $1,909.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

