Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $650.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.09), with a volume of 417374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.51).

Cohort Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 564.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 529.44.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

About Cohort

In other news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £81,750 ($103,311.01). Insiders own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

