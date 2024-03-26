Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 753865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.10. The company has a market cap of £7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

