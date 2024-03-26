genedrive (LON:GDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.09

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 2781134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

genedrive Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

