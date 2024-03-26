Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 3282593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lincoln John Moore bought 500,000 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,318.72). 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

