CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 478,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 802,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CureVac by 95.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CureVac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CureVac by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CureVac by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

