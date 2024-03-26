Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,826. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

