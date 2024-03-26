ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 39,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 216,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

