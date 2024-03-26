Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,632. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

