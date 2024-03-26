Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INQQ. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INQQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. 50,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

