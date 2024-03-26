Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 2,126,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

