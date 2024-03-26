Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 5.4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 62,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 256,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,077. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

