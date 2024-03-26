Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 8,117,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

