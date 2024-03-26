Comcast Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510. Comcast has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

About Comcast

