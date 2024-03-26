Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

ABNB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.39. 2,745,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,719 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,538. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

