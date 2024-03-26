Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMO remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

