Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE PMO remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.68.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
