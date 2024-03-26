The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.49

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 923572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

