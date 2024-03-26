Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.48

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 107316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

