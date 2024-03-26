Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
LDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 46,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,077. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
