Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

LDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 46,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,077. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

